Sunday, August 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears ‘prepared’ for Sam Asghari divorce ‘from the start?

Insiders have just stepped forward with some insight into Britney Spears’ imploded marriage and believe the star prepared for it ‘right from the start’ because she ‘felt it coming’.

Claims of this nature have been issued during a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight.

During the course of this chat, the source in question admitted that Spears is working to ‘deal’ with her estranged husband in the best possible way that she can, even though it is a challenge.

The insider was also quoted telling the outlet that Britney Spears, “knew she and Sam had issues in their relationship and felt it coming”.

However, the singer never did not “want to let go” until now.

For those unversed with the extenuating circumstances surrounding the split, Sam recently accused Britney of cheating on him, with the house help, however, she’s been maintaining innocence.

She’s even addressed the split over on Instagram and said, “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!”'

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!"

