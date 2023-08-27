Kanye West pushes against 'cancel culture' with latest move?

Kanye West is returning to album mode as reports confirm his biggest drop this year in the face of the new album. But questions arise: Would it end his cancelled image and renewed his status in the industry's upper echleons?



The hot scoop was reported by NBC News when two anonymous sources separately confirmed to the publication that the trailblazer rap star is finishing his music on which he worked in the summers.

The first insider said he experienced some of the new rap tracks in a studio in the presence of West and his wife, Bianca Censori; as his partner's influence cannot be overstated, it remained to be seen how it seeped into the Donda hitmaker's new music.

The second unknown source, who is close to the hip-hop artist, added, "New music is imminent," but noted the selection of platform is unknown where the 46-year-old dropped the album, which would be interesting to see as dozens of music labels distanced themselves in the wake of his toxic rants last year.

Meanwhile, the latest report was added to the long list of speculations and unconfirmed leakers who, in sync, nodded that Ye is dropping his new album since Donda 2, in Feb 2022.

Reportedly, the first hint of the upcoming album was given away by the Grammy winner's close associate Rooga at the No Jumper podcast in July.

The Donda's featured artist teased the host, Adam22, "He's working on an album." Hungry for more information, the podcaster pressed the guest for further tidbits, but the rapstar remained tight-lipped.

Later in early August, another close aide of the Chicago rapper, Orlando Fya Man Wilder, spilled the beans on the former's new music plans.

The producer, who worked on dozens of West's tracks, called the new album "Old Ye but new with the times."

Sharing the thoughts on AMA on Reddit, Wilder said he attended the birthday bash of Ye in June, which courted its fair share of controversy for presenting nude models as sushi dinner plates.

Adding the party was a blast, he claimed, the Jesus Walks artist worked amidst the bash. "Music was worked on heavily, and the party was amazing."

Apart from that, a leaker named Insurge provided other pieces of the missing picture in mid-August.

By claiming that the new album will be dropped as early as October, marking the same month West was canceled by the entertainment industry last year.

More importantly, the divisive musician album would be "controversial but not antisemitic mentions of Jewish people," per HotNewHipHop.