Ellie Goulding shares uplifting message and vacation snaps amidst marriage rumors

Ellie Goulding has shared an encouraging message with her followers, urging them to persevere, while also revealing glimpses of her recent luxurious vacation with her two-year-old son.

The 36-year-old artist posted a series of photos on her Instagram, capturing moments from the trip. One heartwarming image showed Ellie holding her son Arthur, whom she co-parents with her former husband, 30-year-old art dealer Caspar Jopling.

In the snapshots, Ellie looked stunning in a stylish black bikini, radiating joy as she posed alongside her toddler against a picturesque backdrop of the beach. The sunny setting seemed to uplift Ellie's spirits as she relished quality time with her son.

Another picture featured Ellie adorned in an elegant makeup look, featuring a dramatic smoky eye shadow, as she confidently took a selfie in her bikini attire. Displaying her sun-kissed complexion, Ellie uploaded an additional selfie showcasing her natural beauty while donning a chic black racer neck dress and minimal makeup. The singer complemented her look with a cascade of long blonde hair and tasteful gold earrings.

Beneath the images, Ellie shared a heartfelt message: "Dump. I don't know who needs to hear this but- keep going! Love you x," motivating her followers to persevere through challenges.

Ellie and Caspar have recently been living separate lives due to their busy schedules, which reportedly placed strain on their marriage. However, despite this, sources suggest that the former couple remains on amicable terms.



Observers have noted Ellie and Caspar spending time together on multiple occasions, sparking speculation among friends that there may be a chance for them to mend their relationship and rebuild their marriage in the future.