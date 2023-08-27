 
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Gigi Hadid turns heads in leather top as she steps out with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber recently went out on a date night together
Gigi Hadid radiated style this Saturday as she had a fun night out with gal pals Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner in Santa Monica.

The 28-year-old supermodel showcased her remarkable physique in a black leather crop top paired with low-waisted blue denim jeans.

The ensemble revealed a glimpse of her well-toned midriff, accentuated by the flared bottoms of her jeans.

Complementing her look, she opted for black Prada loafers that added a touch of luxury to her attire. She also carried a black sweater in her hand.

Her luscious blonde locks were elegantly parted down the middle and cascaded in graceful waves beyond her shoulders.

For accessories, Hadid selected a few silver and gold-chained necklaces, opting for a tasteful yet understated approach in terms of jewelry.

Standing alongside her was 27-year-old Kendall, who recently turned heads during a Cabo trip in a cheeky thong bikini. For this occasion, Kendall radiated elegance in a sleeveless maxi dress adorned with shades of blue and lavender purple. 

Completing her ensemble were open-toed, white strappy heels and a white clutch bag held gracefully in her hand.

Hailey, on the other hand, showed-off her long legs in a white, sleeveless minidress that featured shoulder-wrapped straps. Intricate orange and yellow circular details adorned the form-fitting fabric.

Enhancing her attire, she sported a pair of gold-hooped earrings and a flashy silver necklace, featuring a sparkling 'B' pendant on the front—presumably a reference to her last name, Bieber.

