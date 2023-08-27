Gigi Hadid turns heads in leather top as she steps out with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber recently went out on a 'date night' together

Gigi Hadid radiated style this Saturday as she had a fun night out with gal pals Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner in Santa Monica.

The 28-year-old supermodel showcased her remarkable physique in a black leather crop top paired with low-waisted blue denim jeans.

The ensemble revealed a glimpse of her well-toned midriff, accentuated by the flared bottoms of her jeans.

Complementing her look, she opted for black Prada loafers that added a touch of luxury to her attire. She also carried a black sweater in her hand.

Her luscious blonde locks were elegantly parted down the middle and cascaded in graceful waves beyond her shoulders.

For accessories, Hadid selected a few silver and gold-chained necklaces, opting for a tasteful yet understated approach in terms of jewelry.

Standing alongside her was 27-year-old Kendall, who recently turned heads during a Cabo trip in a cheeky thong bikini. For this occasion, Kendall radiated elegance in a sleeveless maxi dress adorned with shades of blue and lavender purple.

Completing her ensemble were open-toed, white strappy heels and a white clutch bag held gracefully in her hand.

Hailey, on the other hand, showed-off her long legs in a white, sleeveless minidress that featured shoulder-wrapped straps. Intricate orange and yellow circular details adorned the form-fitting fabric.

Enhancing her attire, she sported a pair of gold-hooped earrings and a flashy silver necklace, featuring a sparkling 'B' pendant on the front—presumably a reference to her last name, Bieber.