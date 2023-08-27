Joe Keery feels both ‘relief’ and ‘sadness’ as ‘Stranger Things’ nears end

Season 5 will be the last season of the Netflix hit ‘Stranger Things’ and will begin production when SAG-AFTRA strike ends

As Stranger Things gears up for its fifth and final season, Joe Keery is gearing up to bid farewell to the popular Netflix series, which is set to be produced once the SAG-AFTRA strikes have concluded.

The 31-year-old actor, renowned for his portrayal of Steve Harrington in the science fiction series, revealed that he is grappling with a mixture of emotions. Joe expressed profound gratitude towards Stranger Things, which he credits for establishing his entire career.

Speaking to Women's Wear Daily before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, Keery said: “It does feel like it's time. It won't be easy for it to end. I mean, I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show.”

“So it's very convoluted. There's a sense of relief, there's a sense of sadness. I guess my goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we're doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it's been an amazing ride with such great people.”

“And then once it's done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it….Everything has a beginning and the middle and an end. It'll be nice to have the end of this too.”

The commencement of filming for Stranger Things season 5 was initially scheduled for June 2023. However, this timeline was disrupted due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.