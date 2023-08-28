 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Meghan Markle still thinks professional failures are ‘just rotten luck’

Monday, August 28, 2023

Meghan Markle has just been slammed for allegedly thinking professional failures are nothing but ‘rotten luck’.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser made these revelations and claims.

It was all brought to light in her interview with News.com.au.

The topic arose once Ms Elser started to reference the latest slew of articles that have taken a ‘softer approach’ to addressing the Duchess’ actions as of late.

From talking about her desire to focus on the kids to growing pains and even claims about her not wanting to make any more scenes in the UK, Ms Elser believes the couple are just “framing their professional travails as nothing but such rotten luck.”

“Even that last story, the ‘growing pains’ one,” seems to frame their alleged failures as something that is ‘not their fault’.”

All these allegations have been shared after the internet went into a frenzy over thoughts of an impending divorce between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

