 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Spice Boy’ Cruz Beckham mesmerizes netizens with cover of The Beatles' hit

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Netizens call Cruz Beckham Spice Boy as he plays a beautiful rendition of Here Comes The Sun
Netizens call Cruz Beckham 'Spice Boy' as he plays a beautiful rendition of 'Here Comes The Sun' 

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Sunday to showcase her son Cruz's musical prowess.

The 49-year-old Spice Girl demonstrated that talent runs in the family as she captured a video of her 18-year-old son playing the guitar while in Croatia.

Against the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset, Cruz sat on a stone wall by the sea, skillfully performing a beautiful rendition of Here Comes The Sun by The Beatles.

Enthusiastic fans flooded the comments section with praise for Victoria and David's youngest son, commending his impressive guitar skills.

One said: “Talented young man there!” while another added: “Wow that’s incredible @cruzbeckham.”

A third added: “50 years ago another young man wrote that song and I’m positive he’s smiling by that rendition. Nice job, Cruz!”

Another gave a nod to his mother’s musical talents by commenting: “Spice boy.”

One oblivious user was very impressed by his rendition and wondered if he had written the song.

They asked: “Did he write that?” gushing: “He's so talented.”

Amused fans inundated the comments section with a barrage of laughing face emojis in response to the charming blunder.

Here Comes the Sun was featured on The Beatles' 1969 album Abbey Road and gained worldwide recognition as both a hit and a critically acclaimed track.

Penned by George Harrison, the song holds the distinction of being the most streamed Beatles song on Spotify worldwide as of 2021.

This isn't the first instance where Cruz has displayed his musical aptitude. He previously shared a video showcasing his piano-playing skills.

More From Entertainment:

Millie Bobby Brown opens up on unexpected friendship with Mark Wright, Michelle Keegan

Millie Bobby Brown opens up on unexpected friendship with Mark Wright, Michelle Keegan
Pete Davidson reacts to Chase Sui Wonders breakup?

Pete Davidson reacts to Chase Sui Wonders breakup?
Sam Asghari 'never loved' Britney Spears? video

Sam Asghari 'never loved' Britney Spears?
James Gunn shares insane comic reading habits

James Gunn shares insane comic reading habits
Joe Keery feels both ‘relief’ and ‘sadness’ as ‘Stranger Things’ nears end

Joe Keery feels both ‘relief’ and ‘sadness’ as ‘Stranger Things’ nears end

North West flaunts luxury bag as she returns from Japan trip with mom Kim kardashian

North West flaunts luxury bag as she returns from Japan trip with mom Kim kardashian
Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson's latest stunt leaves fans 'speechless'

Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson's latest stunt leaves fans 'speechless'
Gigi Hadid turns heads in leather top as she steps out with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

Gigi Hadid turns heads in leather top as she steps out with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew are ‘quite exhausting to watch’

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew are ‘quite exhausting to watch’
Meghan Markle planning to ‘bounce back like Lazarus' from the dead video

Meghan Markle planning to ‘bounce back like Lazarus' from the dead
Meghan Markle warned as she plans to return to Instagram

Meghan Markle warned as she plans to return to Instagram
Kanye West pushes against 'cancel culture' with latest move? video

Kanye West pushes against 'cancel culture' with latest move?