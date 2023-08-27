Joe Jonas gets emotional as Jonas Brothers dedicate ‘Little Bird’ to fan’s late dad

Kevin Jonas was also seen getting emotional recently as Jonas Brothers dedicated 'Little Bird' to fan's late daughter

During The Tour concert at Wrigley Field in Chicago, the Jonas Brothers had another emotional moment on stage. A fan requested that they perform the song Little Bird in honor of her late father.

Touched by the request, Joe Jonas, the 34-year-old member of the trio, addressed the fan and said, "This one's for you." The brothers then began an acoustic performance of the song.

A video captured by a fan at the concert shows Joe singing the chorus while wiping tears from his eyes.

This emotional display follows a similar incident from the previous week, where Kevin cried during a performance of Little Bird dedicated to a fan who had lost her daughter.

During the concert, Joe noticed a fan in the audience holding a sign that read, "Dedicate Little Bird to My Angel in Heaven." He paused the show to speak to the fan, who was from Mexico City, and asked her to reveal her angel's name. The fan responded with "Valentina," causing Kevin, whose own daughter is named Valentina, to place his hand on his chest.

Joe then hugged the fan and said, "This one's for Valentina, OK." Another video shared by a fan captured Joe passionately singing the song, which was written for their own daughters.

As the camera pans to Kevin, he can be seen wiping tears while strumming his guitar for the acoustic performance. Kevin continues to cry as Joe and Nick join in on the chorus.