Kim Kardashian unveils striking new look at This Is About Humanity's event

Kim Kardashian unveiled her latest transformation as she graced the high-profile gathering of This Is About Humanity's annual party in Los Angeles. The 42-year-old entrepreneur, renowned for founding SKIMS, caught the spotlight with her revamped appearance.

Stepping onto the red carpet, Kim's striking presence was accentuated by her fresh baby bangs, which framed her face alongside her long black hair elegantly tied into a ponytail. Complementing her chic hairdo, she donned a form-fitting black maxi dress that gracefully showcased her well-known curves. A defining touch was added by a cinching leather belt around her waist.

Enhancing her ensemble, Kim sported a petite Chanel purse and adorned herself with a chunky gold necklace. Her choice of attire was completed with pointy black boots, and she opted for a subtle and understated makeup style.

Accompanying Kim at the exclusive occasion was her mother, Kris Jenner, who exuded elegance in an all-white ensemble. Kris, 67, accessorized her look with a Chanel handbag and introduced a playful element with a pastel pink feather boa.

Together, Kris and Kim posed for numerous photographs on the red carpet, where they shared the limelight with Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle. Doria, 66, radiated beauty in a yellow and pink patterned dress, contributing to the overall glamour of the event.