Miley Cyrus talks about navigating early fame, therapy, and online perils

Miley Cyrus recently opened up about her experiences coping with criticism as a child star, revealing that she sought therapy to deal with the challenges that came along with her early fame.

The 30-year-old singer rose to prominence in 2006 when she secured the lead role in the Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana, a show that revolved around the life of a young girl juggling her identity as a regular school student and a famous pop star.

Miley's ascent to global stardom at the tender age of 13 brought along a set of "painful memories," which she has only begun to confront in recent years. Speaking with The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column, she shared that she has now reached a positive and healing place thanks to the assistance she received.

Reflecting on her past, Miley expressed that the criticism she faced during her early years is something she now comprehends more fully. "When I look back at the criticism I received as a child, it has only been these last few years that I have understood just how wrong that was," she explained.

She stressed her belief in the power of therapy saying, "I am a great believer in therapy to help heal painful memories and I am in a good place - but the reality is, it should never have happened!"

The artist, recognized for her hit song "Party In The USA," held the spotlight through her Hannah Montana years, spanning from 2006 to 2011. Notably, her transition from a child star to a more provocative image occurred with her controversial performance of "Blurred Lines" alongside Robin Thicke at the 2013 VMAs. Simultaneously, she released the bold "Wrecking Ball" music video, asserting that this evolution was motivated by her desire to assert her individuality separate from the character she had portrayed.

Elaborating on her growth, Miley conveyed, "I am not an attention-seeking person but I had a point to prove that I was my own person and not a character I had been playing. I wouldn't erase any part of my story or my transition - I always think it an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling."

"I was honest with my fans about struggling with depression, and I know that has encouraged some of them to get help with the issues that they may be facing. That gave me a real purpose, a reason to get up in the morning. When you are open and honest, that becomes a part of who you are - and organically that is going to be reflected in your songwriting," she added.

When asked for advice to offer fellow individuals in the entertainment industry, Miley cautioned against self-searching on the internet. She likened the potential hazards of the online world to addictive substances, urging caution. "Don't Google yourself - I am being totally serious, don't Google yourself!... It can be a truly toxic place!" she warned, highlighting the importance of prioritizing mental well-being in the digital age.