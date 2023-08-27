Stunning Sofia Vergara rocks wide-legged jeans for dinner at Cecconi’s

Sofia Vergara is divorcing her husband of almost a decade, Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara exuded effortless style as she dined at Cecconi's on Saturday night, donning a pair of black wide-legged jeans.

The 51-year-old actress looked stunning, pairing a black square-neck top elegantly tucked into the denim trousers.

Completing her ensemble, she added a touch of height with pointed toe heels that coordinated seamlessly with her attire. Her belongings were carried in a blue clutch.

The Modern Family star enhanced her evening look with a simple gold bangle, while her long brunette locks cascaded down in sleek, poker-straight fashion.

Departing the upscale restaurant with friends, the judge of America's Got Talent radiated joy, flashing her radiant smile.

Sofia's outing followed her graceful handling of an awkward comment made by Howie Mandel during a recent episode of America's Got Talent.

The incident occurred in the latest episode of the talent competition, where judge Heidi Klum engaged in a ventriloquist act involving a flirty puppet.

After the performance, the 67-year-old comedian praised the act and added a joke regarding Sofia's love life.

This comes in the wake of Sofia's separation from her husband of almost a decade, Joe Manganiello, earlier this year.

Mandel stated via People: “I have one more piece of advice for you: if you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should've talked to Sofia because she's in the market right now.”

The host of the show, Terry Crews, interjected, saying, "No, we're not doing that here!"

However, Vergara seemed unaffected by the joke and responded by cheering enthusiastically for the ventriloquist.