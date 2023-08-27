‘Barbie’ to become highest grossing Warner Bros. film ever as it reaches $1.34B

file footage

Greta Gerwig's film Barbie is on the verge of achieving a historic milestone by becoming the highest-grossing Warner Bros. movie globally.

As of Monday, the movie's estimated global earnings stand at $1.34 billion, leaving only a marginal $1 million gap from reaching the record set by Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

In its sixth week of release overseas, the movie amassed an additional $18.2 million. This pushes its cumulative total from 75 international markets to a remarkable $745.5 million, contributing to its overall global earnings.

Despite the passage of time, the movie's overseas performance remains strong, with a mere 32% drop in revenue. Various individual markets displayed robust retention rates, including Germany (-7%), Holland (-10%), Belgium (-16%), France (-19%), Spain (-24%), the UK (-30%), Italy (-36%), and Australia (-39%).

Starring Margot Robbie, the film has now surpassed Joker to claim the title of the third-highest-grossing Warner Bros. movie of all time on the international front.

Barbie has further established itself as the most successful Warner Bros title ever in 36 different markets, including prominent countries like the UK, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, and Poland.

It has also secured its position as the top Hollywood film of 2023 throughout Europe and holds the distinction of being the highest-grossing film ever in Ireland and Argentina.