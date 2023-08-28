 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Adele scolds security for disturbing fan during Vegas gig

Adele was recently seen severely scolding her security at her Las Vegas residency for bothering one of her fans present in the audience. A video circulating on social media showed Adele visibly unhappy with her security and even walking down the stage to check on and question the activity in the crowd.

The songstress moved with the microphone in her hand and asked, "What is going on with that young fan there, that's been bothered so much since I came on, for standing up? What's going on with him?"

She specifically pointed out the person bothering the fan and asked him to leave the fan alone. While walking back to her spot on stage, the singer assured the concert attendee that he would not be bothered by security anymore.

She explained that everyone is here to have fun, so let them have fun.

According to Fox News Digital, the singer's representative hasn't responded to the publication's request for comment on the matter.

This is not the first time Adele has questioned the activity of her audience. In July 2023, the singer slammed the acts of fans who threw objects on stage while acclaimed artists performed live at their concerts and asked her fans not to do that with her.

She warned the attendees, "I dare you to throw something at me and I'll fu**ing kill you," adding that people have forgotten their etiquette. 

