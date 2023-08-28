 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Prince Harry 'even more concerned' as Meghan wears stress patch

Monday, August 28, 2023

Meghan Markle is reportedly finding solace in friends amid constant media pressures induced by her marriage to Prince Harry.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson reveals that the Duchess of Sussex is hoarded by immense sadness especially with headlines revolving around her fall out with Harry.

Ms Alderson told the Mirror: "The constant media scrutiny and public opinion can be exhausting and can take its toll. Plus, lots of Meghan and Harry's deals have fallen through recently, so it's no surprise that she has been leaning on her friends for support.

She added: "When faced with challenges, friends can offer emotional and practical support. They can provide comfort, empathy, understanding and solidarity in difficult times. Friends can often offer unique perspectives that help us see things from different angles and come up with solutions that we may not have thought of on our own."

The comment comes after Meghan was found wearing a stress patch during her recent video for Archwell.

Another source tells Closer Magazine that the Meghan’s patch "makes Harry even more concerned".

