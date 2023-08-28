 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Kanye West loves Bianca Censori can be 'moulded' as he desires

Kanye West is seemingly enjoying his private space with new wife Bianca Censori.

The 47-year-old rapper, who has married a ‘low profile’ model after his split form Kim Kardashian, wants to lead a private life.

Speaking about his newfound dimension with Bianca, relationship expert Louella Alderson says: "The fact that Bianca Censori is not as famous as his exes is likely hugely appealing to Kanye West after his past relationships.

"Kanye loves to have a project and a protégé. He has previously influenced his exes' style, like Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox. So Kanye might want someone he can easily mould into the person he envisions them to be. With Bianca Censori not being famous, it might be easier for him to control and manipulate her image, something he clearly enjoys doing," Louella explains.

She then compared the popularity of Kim and Bianca.

“He also holds more influence over how the public perceives her and the attention she receives than he did with Kim and Julia."

"He might be prioritising genuine interactions. With his recent struggles, Kanye may be looking for a break from the media-driven lifestyle. The attention he got from relationships with Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox might have been too overwhelming for him, so he's looking for a more understated, low-key partner who is more in tune with his current situation," she noted.

