Adele screams at security to 'leave her fan alone' at Vegas Residency: Watch

entertainment
Monday, August 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 28, 2023


Adele has swooned her admirers yet again with her generosity at her ongoing Vegas residency.

The 35-year-olf singer did not shy away from calling out one of the security guards at her concert after the latter tried to heckle a fan enjoying her songs.

TMZ reports the songstress was breaking into singing her famous track "Water Under The Bridge" when she stopped midway to ask her band to stand down.

 The outlet adds: "She ordered the guards to leave the dude alone -- noting he was just there to have fun, as was everyone else."

The security officer seemingly spoke to the concert-goer aggressively before Adele took a stand for him. 

"As you can tell, the rest of the concert-goers were thrilled that Adele was defending her own ... and they cheered as she scolded the staff. Once again -- Adele speaks to the people," continued the outlet.

