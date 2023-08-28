 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Maya Jama and Stormzy's rekindled romance confirmed: Spotted holding hands

Maya Jama and Stormzy, who sparked rumours of their rekindled romance earlier this month, have now seemingly confirmed their reunion after being spotted holding hands together during their lavish getaway to Greece.

Eagle-eyed fans of the pair speculated on their reunion earlier this month as both stars shared snaps of their getaway from the same resort.

According to Mirror, Love Island presenter Maya and Award-winning rapper Stormzy jetted off to Greece for vacations and are enjoying their vacations at the plush resort private Peloponnese villa at the Amanzoe complex, which reportedly boasts a personal chef and butler, a pool with terrace, and speedboats.

Fans have also speculated that this expensive getaway is a gift from Stormzy to Maya after getting back together four years after they split in 2019, as the latter turned 29 earlier this month.

The couple was pictured strolling hand-in-hand on Hydra Island in Greece as they soaked up the sun.

The pictures obtained by MailOnline feature Maya in a bikini top paired with a midi-length white flowing skirt and sun hat, and Stormzy wearing an all-white ensemble as the pair held each other's hands.

