Kate Middleton struggled to pick baby names as 'world was awaiting'

Kate Middleton once admitted she invested a lot of time in picking out the names of her children.

The Princess of Wales, who visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital's Maternity Unit on 2020, spoke to new moms about the Royal children.

Speaking to PEOPLE, new mum Amy then revealed: "She just really talked about her own children including how they chose their names. She said they were their favourite names and that obviously the world was waiting for them to name their children — and that felt like quite a big pressure!"

Meanwhile, royal author Katie Nicholl shares how Kate and Prince William both decided to make their eldest son, Prince George, differently.

Kate and William are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

She says: “Courtiers insisted the pair had not found out the sex of their unborn baby, and friends close to the couple claim William wanted a surprise.

"Although Kate apparently suspected it was a boy and had set her heart on the name Alexander, they had not yet decided what to call their firstborn,” adds the author.