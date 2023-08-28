What Princess Diana told her sons over 'last phone call' on night of death

Princess Diana made a short phone call with her sons the night she met her fatal accident.

The former Princess of Wales, who stayed away from her sons after divorce to King Charles, frequently held telephonic conversations with both Prince William and Harry.

Revealing what his phone call with late mother was about, Prince Harry told ITV documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Prince Harry: "I can’t necessarily remember what I said but all I do remember is regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was. If I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother, the things I would have said to her.

He added: “Looking back at it now — it’s incredibly hard. I have to deal with that for the rest of my life: not knowing that it was the last time I’d speak to my mum, how differently that conversation would have panned out if I’d had even the slightest inkling that her life was going to be taken that night.”

In the words of Prince William, the phone call ended with ‘heaviness.’

"The very last memory I have is a phone call from Balmoral. At the time, Harry and I were running around, minding our own business, playing with our cousins and having a very good time. Harry and I were in a desperate rush to say ‘Good-bye, see you later, can I go off?’ If I’d known what was going to happen, I wouldn’t have been quite so blasé about it. That phone call sticks in my mind quite heavily,” said William.