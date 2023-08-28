 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

What Princess Diana told her sons over 'last phone call' on night of death

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 28, 2023

What Princess Diana told her sons over last phone call on night of death
What Princess Diana told her sons over 'last phone call' on night of death

Princess Diana made a short phone call with her sons the night she met her fatal accident.

The former Princess of Wales, who stayed away from her sons after divorce to King Charles, frequently held telephonic conversations with both Prince William and Harry.

Revealing what his phone call with late mother was about, Prince Harry told ITV documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Prince Harry: "I can’t necessarily remember what I said but all I do remember is regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was. If I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother, the things I would have said to her.

He added: “Looking back at it now — it’s incredibly hard. I have to deal with that for the rest of my life: not knowing that it was the last time I’d speak to my mum, how differently that conversation would have panned out if I’d had even the slightest inkling that her life was going to be taken that night.”

In the words of Prince William, the phone call ended with ‘heaviness.’

"The very last memory I have is a phone call from Balmoral. At the time, Harry and I were running around, minding our own business, playing with our cousins and having a very good time. Harry and I were in a desperate rush to say ‘Good-bye, see you later, can I go off?’ If I’d known what was going to happen, I wouldn’t have been quite so blasé about it. That phone call sticks in my mind quite heavily,” said William.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles gets 'unfiltered fondness' from THIS Royal Family lady

King Charles gets 'unfiltered fondness' from THIS Royal Family lady
Kate Middleton struggled to pick baby names as 'world was awaiting'

Kate Middleton struggled to pick baby names as 'world was awaiting'
Lewis Capaldi radiates positivity during London shopping spree

Lewis Capaldi radiates positivity during London shopping spree
Robert Downey Jr. celebrates 18th marriage anniversary with heartwarming Instagram post

Robert Downey Jr. celebrates 18th marriage anniversary with heartwarming Instagram post

'Hannah Montana' star Mitchel Musso arrested on theft, intoxication charges

'Hannah Montana' star Mitchel Musso arrested on theft, intoxication charges
Miley Cyrus opens up about why touring isn't healthy for her video

Miley Cyrus opens up about why touring isn't healthy for her
Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek spotted dining together video

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek spotted dining together

Maya Jama and Stormzy's rekindled romance confirmed: Spotted holding hands video

Maya Jama and Stormzy's rekindled romance confirmed: Spotted holding hands

Eva Longoria's heartfelt tribute to Lauren Sanchez at Humanity Awards Gala

Eva Longoria's heartfelt tribute to Lauren Sanchez at Humanity Awards Gala
Adele screams at security to 'leave her fan alone' at Vegas Residency: Watch

Adele screams at security to 'leave her fan alone' at Vegas Residency: Watch
Prince William's ‘ego-stroking’ is the ‘human personification of a Volvo’

Prince William's ‘ego-stroking’ is the ‘human personification of a Volvo’
Kanye West loves Bianca Censori can be 'moulded' as he desires video

Kanye West loves Bianca Censori can be 'moulded' as he desires