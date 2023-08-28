Lizzo ‘scared for her reputation’ amid ‘extortion’: ‘Feels people are out to get her’

Singer-songwriter Lizzo has recently been feeling the heat from the sexual harassment lawsuit.

For those unversed, her former backup dancers Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams brought this allegation forward.

Currently, more unnamed sources are also stepping up, allegedly, to bring light on the 35-year-old’s alleged actions.

At the time of the allegation, their representative and lawyer Ron Zanbrano issued a statement that read, “Noelle, Crystal and Arianna have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same. Some of the claims we are reviewing involve allegations of a sexually charged environment and failure to pay employees and may be actionable, but it is too soon to say.”

At this moment however, Lizzo feels like she is “utterly under attack.”

According to a report by OK magazine, she feels that ultimately “these people are out to ruin her reputation and extort money from her.”

The allegations against her range from inappropriate behavior to public demands they engage with performers, in suggestive manners.

While the media attention has been getting tighter, Lizzo has released a statement in her defense, in the past, and said, “I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days.”

She wrote this down on Twitter and it goes on to say, “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”