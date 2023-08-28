 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William spotted for first time as Harry announces UK visit

Web Desk

Monday, August 28, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William spotted for first time as Harry announces UK visit: Photo by MailOnline
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, her husband Prince William and other senior royals joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at church in Balmoral for Sunday service.

In the photos shared by the MailOnline, the royal family is seen heading to the traditional service on Sunday morning.

This was royal family’s first reunion at Balmoral since the death of Queen Elizabeth in September last year.

According to a report by Hello Magazine, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were not in attendance at the church service.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has announced to return to UK without his wife Meghan Markle on September 7 for charity.

The Duke of Sussex is not expected to meet King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior royals, according to media reports.

