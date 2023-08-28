Prince Harry is a ‘real walking minefield’ for King Charles

King Charles allegedly holds a number of beliefs towards King Charles and finds himself to be a ‘walking minefield’.



Royal contributor and commentator Caroline Di Russo made these claims and admissions about the dynamic between the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace.

She broke everything down during one of her pieces for Sky News Australia.

In the midst of this piece Ms Russo referenced the upheaval currently in progress with in the UK and said, “While the business of being a royal is evolving, it appears that much of the immediate angst is internal – with Harry and Andrew being at the centre of these storylines.”

“Neither situation will be easy to manage or resolve” she also added in the middle of her chat.

Especially with the fact that “reports continue and rumours swirl around what is next for the future of the monarchy and how they will manage the wayward Harry.”

Given that “a family summit was mooted to potentially mediate between Harry and his brother and father” even though “there was even a rumoured date.”

“Given the level of royal gossip coming from the other side of the pond, dealing with the Sussexes is a real minefield for ‘the firm’.”

“I’m sure the rest of the family would like the rift and potshots to end, but there is undoubtedly concern that any discussion with Harry could well end up in print.”

Before concluding the author also pointed out how, “And given the sheer level of mistrust between the two parties, we should query whether resolution is even possible.”