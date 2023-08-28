Prince Harry masterminding Meghan Markle, King Charles reunion?

Prince Harry is reportedly planning to reunite his warring wife Meghan Markle with his father King Charles

Prince Harry is said to be the mastermind behind plans to reunite his warring wife Meghan Markle with his father King Charles, as per royal sources close to the royally estranged couple.

In what was dubbed as a ‘dramatic U-turn’ by OK! Magazine, Prince Harry is reportedly ready to put his battles with the Royal Family behind him for a reconciliation during his upcoming trip to the UK; the Duke of Sussex is set to fly back home next month to attend an event for the charity WellChild, and again after the Invictus Games that are scheduled in Dusseldorf from September 9-16.

While Meghan will reportedly travel back to the US from Dusseldorf after the games, sources say that Prince Harry wants her to come to the UK with him where he is planning a reunion between her and King Charles.

Talking to OK! Magazine, an insider revealed: “Harry is more than happy to meet with his father to thrash things out, but Meghan will be accompanying him on his trip to Europe and he doesn’t want to leave her out.”

“Discussions have been ongoing to bring the King together with his son but it hasn’t been the right time. Talks were originally meant to take place when Harry was over for the Coronation, but aides thought it would be far too stressful for the King to meet with his son during that time,” the source continue.

The same source added: “Everyone is now working toward 17 September as a date that both Charles and Harry can attend, so the finer details are being worked through between their teams.”