Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Britney Spears has ‘attempted drugs': ‘Sam Asghari fears something terrible’

Britney Spears’ preference for alcohol reportedly caused a lot of tiffs during her marriage to Sam Asghari.

Insiders broke silence on all these matters during their interview with OK Magazine.

During the course of said interview, the same source also weighed in on how, “Sam was pushed to the edge even though his intentions were good.”

Per their claims, Britney has been drinking since her conservatorship ended and “that too has an impact on her mind”.

Upon seeing this shift, “Sam wanted her to avoid alcohol because it brings on her mood swings.”

To make matters worse “he has suspected that she has been tempted by drugs too.”

Till the very end “he was worried that something terrible may happen if she spiraled into addiction,” the insider also added before signing off from the conversation.

