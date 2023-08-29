 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Britney Spears needs a psychotherapist and a ‘regimented program of meds'

Britney Spears needs a psychotherapist and a ‘regimented program of meds'

Insights into the root of all issues between Sam Asghari and Britney Spears have just been brought to light.

An inside source shed light on everything, during their interview with OK Magazine.

They began the converastion by admitting that Asghari has always been interested in Britney following a “regimented anti-anxiety and depression medication plan” due to her issues.

However, Britney’s lack of compliance on the matter became the reason for many tiffs.

This is mainly because “Britney is not a well person without the correct medication” the source admitted.

Not to mention, “no matter what she told her conservatorship judge or assures fans, she needs stability through a very regimented program of meds.”

The insider also broke silence on the fact that “After she was released from the conservatorship, she attempted to move away from being reliant on medication. However, in the last year that has caused many issues with her behavior becoming erratic, violent and even dangerous.”

“Sam urged her to seek more therapy and even find a psychotherapist, not from her past, who could help unpack her issues and stabilize her thoughts.”

“He also has really pushed for her to return to a medication regime to overcome her anxiety and mood swings” the source added but “Britney's experience under the conservatorship has made her fearful and nervous of medication.”

“When Sam pushed her on this it would lead to arguments. Britney would accuse him of being 'like my father and wanting control'.”

Due to all of this “Sam was pushed to the edge even though his intentions were good” they later chimed in to say. 

