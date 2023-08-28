 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Prince William's royal relative from Spain arriving in Wales for education

Infanta Sofía, the second daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia, is arriving in Wales where she will attend Atlantic Colleg, according to the Spanish media.

Infanta will take a plane from Madrid Airport to Heathrow, London for Atlantic College this week.

"Princess  Leonor, the heir to the throne,  was the one who told her little sister how much fun she had had during those two years in Wales, and that was the key for Infanta to decide to take the tests in February, under the pseudonym Dune, demonstrating her passion. for science fiction," said a report in the local media.

Britain's Prince William, known as Prince of Wales, and King Felipe are great-great-grandchildren of King George of the Hellenes.

King Felipe was recently invited into the Royal Box at Wimbledon, to watch the final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, in which Carlos unexpectedly scooped the win.

He chatted with the Wales' children for a while, bending to get close to their level, showcasing their cute bond.

Meanwhile, Princess Leonor is beginning her three-year military training.

