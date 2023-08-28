 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William issued warning after being spotted with Prince Andrew

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 28, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William issued warning after being spotted with Prince Andrew
Kate Middleton, Prince William issued warning after being spotted with Prince Andrew

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been warned after they welcomed Prince Andrew to the royal fold following King Charles olive branch to him.

According to media reports, Prince Andrew was pictured alongside Prince William and Kate as he joined senior members of the Royal Family in Scotland.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s father was photographed in the same car as Kate and William travelled to church in Balmoral for Sunday service.

Reacting to it, royal expert Jack Royston dubbed it Prince William’s "mistake" after he was being pictured driving in a car with Prince Andrew.

The royal commentator, while speaking on Good Morning Britain, said: "I do read it as a public statement, it does suggest some thawing relations [between Andrew and the royals]."

He went on to say that it was a ‘mistake’ on William's part. “I think he needs to know that Prince Andrew is radioactive and hated by a very large percentage of British society.”

Prince Andrew's reputation is so ‘far in the mud’ that he could cause  reputational damage to them by this association, Jack Royston warned.

Prince Andrew was pictured with Kate Middleton and Prince William after King Charles offered him olive branch and invited him to Balmoral for summer vacations.

More From Entertainment:

Darius Jackson doubles down on Keke Palmer's 30th birthday tribute

Darius Jackson doubles down on Keke Palmer's 30th birthday tribute
Kate Middleton approached to show dance moves in collaboration for 'live shows' video

Kate Middleton approached to show dance moves in collaboration for 'live shows'

Zayn Malik ‘not in dating game’ as he co-parents Khai with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik ‘not in dating game’ as he co-parents Khai with Gigi Hadid
Meghan Markle leaves friends afraid: ‘This is not the life she expected’ video

Meghan Markle leaves friends afraid: ‘This is not the life she expected’
Prince William's royal relative from Spain arriving in Wales for education

Prince William's royal relative from Spain arriving in Wales for education

Steve Harvey sets the score straight on personal life rumours

Steve Harvey sets the score straight on personal life rumours

Kate Middleton, Prince William finally welcome Prince Andrew to royal fold after King Charles olive branch

Kate Middleton, Prince William finally welcome Prince Andrew to royal fold after King Charles olive branch
Britney Spears thinks Sam Asghari is a ‘con man’: ‘Using her fame, wealth’

Britney Spears thinks Sam Asghari is a ‘con man’: ‘Using her fame, wealth’
‘Homesick’ Prince Harry wants ‘family time’ during upcoming UK trip

‘Homesick’ Prince Harry wants ‘family time’ during upcoming UK trip
Prince Harry masterminding Meghan Markle, King Charles reunion?

Prince Harry masterminding Meghan Markle, King Charles reunion?
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan, wife Neslisah celebrate 9th wedding anniversary

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan, wife Neslisah celebrate 9th wedding anniversary
'Oppenheimer' mania sweeps China, sets hearts racing of fans

'Oppenheimer' mania sweeps China, sets hearts racing of fans