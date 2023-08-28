Kate Middleton, Prince William issued warning after being spotted with Prince Andrew

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been warned after they welcomed Prince Andrew to the royal fold following King Charles olive branch to him.



According to media reports, Prince Andrew was pictured alongside Prince William and Kate as he joined senior members of the Royal Family in Scotland.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s father was photographed in the same car as Kate and William travelled to church in Balmoral for Sunday service.

Reacting to it, royal expert Jack Royston dubbed it Prince William’s "mistake" after he was being pictured driving in a car with Prince Andrew.

The royal commentator, while speaking on Good Morning Britain, said: "I do read it as a public statement, it does suggest some thawing relations [between Andrew and the royals]."

He went on to say that it was a ‘mistake’ on William's part. “I think he needs to know that Prince Andrew is radioactive and hated by a very large percentage of British society.”

Prince Andrew's reputation is so ‘far in the mud’ that he could cause reputational damage to them by this association, Jack Royston warned.

