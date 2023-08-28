Prince Harry helped Eugenie force Prince William to make peace with Andrew

Prince William and Kate Middleton have raised eyebrows after being spotted with disgraced Prince Andrew in Balmoral.



According to the British media, Andrew was seen with the Prince and Princess of Wales on Sunday.

Rumors of a rift between William and Andrew started circulating after the Duke of York was stripped of military titles and royal patronages by Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke of York was deprived of his military titles and patronages after he was accused of raping Virginia Giuffre when she was young.

After the couple's appearance with Andrew, the Kensington Palace PR team is receiving backlash for creating an impression last year that Prince William played a role in isolating Prince Andrew.

The Prince of Wales was criticized for not pulling out of Church service and choosing to have his uncle ride with him and Catherine.

Some royal observers think that Prince William is trying to make peace with his uncle to stop his daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice, growing close to Prince Harry.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

His move is apparently aimed at isolating his brother who targeted the royal family in his book Spare and previously in a Netflix documentary.

Princess Eugenie continued to maintain good relations with the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle even after the couple openly attacked the senior members of the British royal family.

In a show of defiance, she went on to attend the Super Bowl Half Time Show with Harry and had a meal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last year.

According to experts, Andrew's daughters sympathize with Harry and his wife because they feel the younger son of King Charles and Prince Andrew have been mistreated by the royal family.

They believe Eugenie may have also sought Prince Harry's help to force William to make peace with Prince Andrew.



