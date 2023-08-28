‘Concerned’ Prince Harry is desperate to have Meghan Markle ‘hang on’

Prince Harry has allegedly been forced to watch as his wife tears apart at the seems, and under the weight of all the alleged pressure she’s been facing.

An inside source broke down the fears that surround Prince Harry whenever a topic relating to his wife hits the media.

The admissions have been shared during the insider’s interview with Closer magazine.

For this interview, the source broke down Meghan Markle’s current emotional state and admitted, “she's feeling quite needy because there's so much uncertainty at the moment.”

This comes despite the fact that her friends and mom Doria Ragland are attempting to reassure her of the “great job” she’s doing.

In particular for Prince Harry, the days are filled with a constant state of concern because he “has been desperately worried about Meghan and all the stress she's had to endure for longer than he can remember.”

Not to mention, “he's been imploring her to hang in there but is fully aware of how hard it is because he suffers the same difficulties coping with it himself.”

“The fact she's now resorting to wellness patches to cope makes Harry even more concerned,” the source also chimed in to say before signing off from the converastion.