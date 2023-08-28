 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Monday, August 28, 2023

Meghan Markle is ‘crying out for help’: ‘It's an SOS signal'

Insiders warn Meghan Markle is starting to come apart at the seems and is no longer able to handle the weight of all the responsibility that she is being made to carry.

Admissions about the fragile state of Meghan Markle’s mental health has been shared by an inside source.

The source in question broke down all the fears and concerns during their interview with Closer magazine.

In the midst of that chat, they shed light on the worry and second-hand stress Prince Harry has been feeling, now that Meghan Markle is having to resort to a wellness patch for her mental health, allegedly.

It also caused the source to say, “There's a real fear that this patch is a way for her to send a silent but effective cry for help to the people in her orbit — in particular, Harry.”

In an effort to drive the point home the same source circled back on the topic of the stress patch, later on and added, “It's an SOS that could signal that she's really struggling with the sheer scale of stress and the weight of responsibility that's on her shoulders.”

For those unversed, the stress patch in question is a device by NuCalm, and is considered a bio signal processing disc that is alternatively known as a ‘stress patch’ as well. 

