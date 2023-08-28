Taylor Swift supports Selena Gomez's empowering new song 'Single Soon'

Taylor Swift has demonstrated her unwavering support for her close friend Selena Gomez, who recently unveiled her first single in nearly twelve months.

The track, titled "Single Soon," is a lively and captivating dance tune that was released on Friday. Beyond the enthusiastic response from her fans, Gomez found encouragement from her best friend, Taylor Swift. Swift, aged 33, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to re-share a reel that Gomez, aged 31, had initially posted. This reel contained various clips from the music video of the song.

Swift expressed her admiration by writing, "When your bestie is the bestest." She went on to mention her long-term plans, stating, "Will be dancing to this forever methinks," in reference to the track produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat.

Responding to Swift's post, Gomez reshared it on her own Instagram Story on Sunday, showcasing the reciprocal nature of their friendship.

Gomez provided insight into the theme of "Single Soon," describing it as "a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company.” On her Instagram, she emphasized that the song is equally enjoyable for its danceability.

Moreover, the single serves as a teaser for Selena Gomez's forthcoming album, tentatively named "SG3." This album has been a project of hers for a significant part of the past year. The artist, known for her role in "Only Murders in the Building," has been actively working on her musical endeavors.