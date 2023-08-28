Kim Kardashian and daughter North West showcase wealth and style

Kim Kardashian and her 10-year-old daughter, North West, embarked on a stylish journey to Japan. Upon their return to the United States, the pair proudly displayed their family's opulence as they disembarked from their private jet, reportedly valued at $150 million. They carried a collection of high-end designer bags, underlining their affluence.

The well-known reality star and entrepreneur led the way as they stepped off the plane, showcasing a striking all-black outfit. Kim combined a corset top with relaxed black pants, exuding a super stylish aura. Her dark hair was pulled back into a wet-look ponytail, while she clutched onto a luxurious Crocodile Birkin Bag. This particular accessory can be purchased for a substantial sum ranging from $60,000 to over $100,000. To complement her ensemble, Kim opted for comfortable black sandals and oversized dark sunglasses. Notably, she chose to flaunt her natural beauty by going makeup-free.

While not matching the extravagance of her mother's bag, North carried a highly sought-after Louis Vuitton Takashi Murakami Cherry Duffle Bag, valued at approximately $7,900. For their travel day, the young girl showcased a casual fashion sense, dressed in patched blue jeans and an oversized red Chicago Bulls t-shirt. Like Kim, North sported black sandals and secured her dark hair into a neat ponytail.

Upon disembarking the plane, Kim paused to engage in conversation with the pilot, who warmly greeted her after the lengthy flight. The interaction continued as they strolled alongside each other. Throughout the journey from deboarding the plane, through the airport, and up to their awaiting vehicle, Kim's oldest child remained close behind her mother.