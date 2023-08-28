 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ellie Goulding emotionally shines at Victorious Festival

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 28, 2023

Ellie Goulding emotionally shines at Victorious Festival
Ellie Goulding emotionally shines at Victorious Festival

Singer Ellie Goulding delivered a touching performance during her appearance at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth on Sunday. The 36-year-old artist presented herself in a stylish manner, wearing a black asymmetrical top paired with jeans, captivating the audience with a medley of her well-known hits.

With great passion, Ellie held onto the microphone, showcasing her renowned vocal abilities. This performance came shortly after she posted an enigmatic message amidst news of her marriage ending.

The Victorious Festival, which drew more than 170,000 attendees, also boasted a lineup featuring Mumford & Sons, Raye, and Kasabian.

Freshly single, Ellie shared intriguing advice with her followers, encouraging them to persevere. This guidance coincided with snapshots from a luxurious vacation she took with her two-year-old son. Posting a series of photos on Instagram, she radiated happiness while holding her son Arthur. The rare picture was taken during her time in a black bikini. Arthur is her child with Caspar Jopling, a 30-year-old art dealer whom she shares parenting responsibilities with.

Accompanying the photos, Ellie wrote: 'A reminder. I'm not sure who needs this, but keep pushing forward! Sending love x'

Although Ellie and Caspar are currently apart due to their demanding schedules, sources indicate that their separation hasn't lessened their closeness. They continue to co-parent their son amidst the changes in their marital relationship.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Garner asked to buy Spanish women's team as celebration video goes viral

Jennifer Garner asked to buy Spanish women's team as celebration video goes viral

‘Concerned’ Prince Harry is desperate to have Meghan Markle ‘hang on’

‘Concerned’ Prince Harry is desperate to have Meghan Markle ‘hang on’
Taylor Swift jokingly reveals ‘the only way to be interrupted’ in nod to Kanye West feud video

Taylor Swift jokingly reveals ‘the only way to be interrupted’ in nod to Kanye West feud

VMAs 2023: Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award

VMAs 2023: Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award

Selena Gomez shuts down rumors ‘Single Soon’ lyrics allude to The Weeknd relationship

Selena Gomez shuts down rumors ‘Single Soon’ lyrics allude to The Weeknd relationship

Dolly Parton comes to Kate Middleton's rescue amid new wave of criticism video

Dolly Parton comes to Kate Middleton's rescue amid new wave of criticism

‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour says ‘it’s gratifying’ to watch cast-mates grow

‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour says ‘it’s gratifying’ to watch cast-mates grow

‘Rustin’ trailer: Watch Colman Domingo’s powerful portrayal of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin video

‘Rustin’ trailer: Watch Colman Domingo’s powerful portrayal of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin
Adele says she wants ‘to be a mom again soon’ and reveals Rich Paul's favorite baby name

Adele says she wants ‘to be a mom again soon’ and reveals Rich Paul's favorite baby name

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star shares bittersweet anecdote with Larry David

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star shares bittersweet anecdote with Larry David
Meghan Markle's Instagram account hits new milestone video

Meghan Markle's Instagram account hits new milestone

Elton John hospitalized in France following accident at home

Elton John hospitalized in France following accident at home