Ellie Goulding emotionally shines at Victorious Festival

Singer Ellie Goulding delivered a touching performance during her appearance at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth on Sunday. The 36-year-old artist presented herself in a stylish manner, wearing a black asymmetrical top paired with jeans, captivating the audience with a medley of her well-known hits.

With great passion, Ellie held onto the microphone, showcasing her renowned vocal abilities. This performance came shortly after she posted an enigmatic message amidst news of her marriage ending.

The Victorious Festival, which drew more than 170,000 attendees, also boasted a lineup featuring Mumford & Sons, Raye, and Kasabian.

Freshly single, Ellie shared intriguing advice with her followers, encouraging them to persevere. This guidance coincided with snapshots from a luxurious vacation she took with her two-year-old son. Posting a series of photos on Instagram, she radiated happiness while holding her son Arthur. The rare picture was taken during her time in a black bikini. Arthur is her child with Caspar Jopling, a 30-year-old art dealer whom she shares parenting responsibilities with.

Accompanying the photos, Ellie wrote: 'A reminder. I'm not sure who needs this, but keep pushing forward! Sending love x'

Although Ellie and Caspar are currently apart due to their demanding schedules, sources indicate that their separation hasn't lessened their closeness. They continue to co-parent their son amidst the changes in their marital relationship.