Monday, August 28, 2023
Sam Asghari focuses on acting career amidst split from Britney Spears

Following his separation from Britney Spears, Sam Asghari is reportedly dedicating his efforts to kick-starting his acting career.

The 29-year-old former personal trainer initiated divorce proceedings from the 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer on August 16, citing irreconcilable differences. It appears that he has no intentions of reverting to his previous profession.

A source informed TMZ, "(He's a) SAG-AFTRA member, (and) is planning on continuing with acting gigs when the actors' strike comes to an end. In addition to playing characters, he's interested in hosting gigs, per the outlet."

"He wasn't in the middle of any projects before the strike, and obviously has nothing in the pipeline as Hollywood remains shut down, but that's where his head is at, " he added. 

While he wasn't actively engaged in any projects prior to the strike, and considering the ongoing Hollywood shutdown, his focus remains on the entertainment industry.

Sam's background included work at LA's Royal Personal Training, a position he held when he and Britney commenced their relationship.

Insiders also disclosed that he's prioritizing "quality time with his family" following his split from Britney. Particularly, he's providing support to his mother in LA, who recently returned from the hospital after sustaining injuries in an accident, requiring immediate medical attention.

