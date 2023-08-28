 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Jennifer Garner asked to buy Spanish women's team as celebration video goes viral

Monday, August 28, 2023

Hollywood actor Jennifer Garner was seen celebrating Madison Hammond goal Eva Longoria during Angel City FC’s soccer match against Seattle-based OL Reign.

The clip featuring Ben Affleck's former wife was posted by Angel City FC's official Instagram account.

Hundreds of people liked the video, with several people praising her celebration dance in the comments section of the Instagram post.

"Nothing better than a Garner celebration dance," said a user.

Referring to the Women's Football World Cup controversy involving Luis Rubales, one user said, "Can they buy the Spanish team? Make a new Women's Federation?"



