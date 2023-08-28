When Harry admitted Queen Elizabeth refused to meet him

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 on September 8 last year. The British royal family is all set to pay tribute to the late monarch next month.

Her grandson Prince Harry will also be in the United Kingdom to attend WellChild Award on September 7.

It's still not known whether the Duke of Sussex would join the royal family to remember his grandmother.

In his Netflix documentary, which premiered lat last year, Prince Harry said he was not allowed to meet Queen Elizabeth despite his grandmother inviting him to tea upon his return to London in January 202O.

In the fifth episode of the documentary, Harry said, "Before we left (to Canada) I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her we are coming back on the 6th,and I would love to come and drive up and come to see you."

Harry said, "She knew that we were finding things hard. I'd spoken to her many times about it. She told me she had no plans for the week she said, 'Well, why don't you come up? You can have tea but why don't you stay the night you and Meghan."

Meghan Markle added: "So we're flying back from Vancouver straight to Heathrow. And right as we are getting on the plane and this urgent, urgent message comes through to Harry saying "You are not allowed to go and see her Majesty. 'Make sure that your principal is aware that you cannot go and see her.' She is busy she has plans all week.'"

Harry said, "And I was like "That's certainly the opposite of what she had told me. Once we were back in the UK, I rang her and said, 'I am now told that you are busy.'"

The Duke of Sussex said, "She goes, 'Yes I didn't know that I was busy. I have been told I am busy'. I have been told I am busy all week. I was like "Wow".

Although Prince Harry did not blame King Charles and Prince William for the Queen's decision not to meet him, his tone clearly suggested that he believed senior members of the British royal made changes to her schedule.