Shania Twain dedicates ‘You're Still the One’ to fans on 58th birthday

Shania Twain celebrates 58th birthday by thanking her fans with heartfelt video message

Marking her 58th birthday on Monday, country music icon Shania Twain expressed her gratitude to her fans by sharing a video on social media.

The video featured concert footage set to the tune of her hit song You're Still the One, which she dedicated to her supporters as a heartfelt gesture of appreciation.

"Today I’m celebrating another trip around the sun," wrote Twain alongside the video. "I’m so grateful for a wonderful year and excited for what’s ahead."

Reflecting on the song You're Still the One, which was co-written with her former husband Robert "Mutt" Lange and released in 1998, Twain shared her thoughts on the track's evolution since its inception.

The song, which reached the second spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned two Grammy Awards in 1999, was originally a reflection of her relationship with Lange.

However, in her birthday post's caption, Twain expressed how the song's personal significance has transformed over time, emphasizing that it now symbolizes her enduring connection with her fans, writing, "This song becomes more and more about me and you guys - still together, still going strong!"

"Happy Birthday to me and lots of good health and happiness to you all (and thank you for all the birthday messages already). I love you," she added.

The Grammy winner is currently preparing for the European leg of her Queen of Me Tour, scheduled to begin on September 14 in Glasgow, Scotland.