Shooting at University of North Carolina's Chapel Hill campus claims life, suspect apprehended

Students appeared to be escorted out of the chemistry labs by police, with their arms raised above their heads. Mail Online.

A fatal shooting incident unfolded at the University of North Carolina (UNC) in Chapel Hill that left the campus community shocked as a faculty member lost their life. The incident prompted a campus-wide alert and a lockdown.

Sources reported that the faculty member was gunned down allegedly by a graduate student.

The UNC campus in Chapel Hill was plunged into chaos as news of the shooting spread. Authorities quickly responded to the active threat, arresting a "person of interest" in connection with the incident.

The tragic event, which occurred during the second week of the academic term, led to the cancellation of classes and activities, leaving students and staff shocked and unsettled.

Law enforcement images showed the apprehended individual, restrained and seated on the ground, a mile from the campus. The campus police issued an "all clear" message later, indicating the immediate threat had diminished.



The suspect, identified as Qi, a physics student with a research assistant role at UNC, was taken into custody not far from campus grounds. Authorities have yet to provide a motive for the incident. The community expressed shock, as Qi was described as quiet and seemingly unassuming by his friends and fellow students.

Governor Roy Cooper expressed condolences to the UNC community of Chapel Hill and assured them of necessary resources for support and protection. As Chapel Hill grapples with the aftermath of the incident, details about the circumstances and motive remain under investigation.



The university, with over 32,000 students and thousands of faculty and staff, was under lockdown during the incident. The local authorities and Governor Roy Cooper expressed their commitment to supporting the UNC community and ensuring campus safety.