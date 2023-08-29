 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Gigi Hadid and Cole Bennet spotted together after recent Leonardo DiCaprio speculations

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Gigi Hadid, who was recently rumoured to be still linked to Hollywood stalwart Leonardo DiCaprio, was spotted accompanying music producer Cole Bennet as she left a house party in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Gigi and Cole jumped into the same SUV as the 28-year-old model tried to keep a low profile. She looked stunning in a black top, pairing it with mini jeans. She completed her look with several statement necklaces and also carried a mini purse.

The 27-year-old music producer, who has worked with several acclaimed artists, including Kanye West, Eminem, and J. Cole, was seen wearing a green cap and a zipped-up jacket as he was snapped sitting right behind the model in the car.

According to Dailymail, this sighting comes after US Weekly reported that Gigi and Leonardo still talk to each other and have fun together.

The publication quoted a source who said, "Leo and Gigi still talk on occasion, and they see each other fairly often because they travel in similar circles of friends."

Gigi Hadid was linked with Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time in September 2022, as they were spotted together at a New York Fashion Week after-party.

People magazine reported in July that Gigi and Leo were definitely dating. 

