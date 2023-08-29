 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Prince Harry will not 'leave Meghan Markle out' during peace talks with King

Prince Harry is insistent on his wife Meghan Markle joining King Charles for olive branch talks.

The Duke of Sussex, who is heading to Europe alongside Meghan next week, wants the latter to be an inclusive part of peace talks with His Majesty.

A source told OK!: “Harry is more than happy to meet with his father to thrash things out, but Meghan will be accompanying him on his trip to Europe and he doesn’t want to leave her out.

"Discussions have been ongoing to bring the King together with his son but it hasn’t been the right time.

They added: "Talks were originally meant to take place when Harry was over for the Coronation, but aides thought it would be far too stressful for the King to meet with his son during that time.

"Everyone is now working toward 17 September as a date that both Charles and Harry can attend, so the finer details are being worked through between their teams,” the source continued.

