Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Adele's concert incident - Fan, security, and unexpected twist

Adele recently earned a lot of praise from music fans all around the world as she took a stand for one of her fans and scolded security for bothering a concert attendee during her Las Vegas gig.

Now, a new question has surfaced about whether Adele's well-appreciated gesture of defending the fan who was blocking the rows behind him was right or not.

According to Dailymail, a video posted on TikTok by a user @juanp_lastra shows another side of the story. In the video, the fan defended by Adele can be seen standing up with a selfie stick, singing along to the singer, and recording himself, thus blocking the view for rows behind him.

Then another fan from the row approaches him and politely tells him not to block the view. After which the fan sits down.

He again gets up and starts singing loudly, reacting to which security approaches and instructs him to stop creating a disturbance by singing loudly and blocking the view.

The video features, Adele immediately scolding her security for disturbing the fan and asking the personnel to leave him alone. 

Seeing the incident, several of the 35-year-old, 16-time Grammy-winning artist's fans hailed her as a queen. One of the X, formerly a Twitter user, wrote, "Queen behaviour followed by falling right back into the bop. I am inclined to Stan." 

