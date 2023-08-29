 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
King Charles won't go against mother to let Harry be 'part time royal'

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

King Charles won't go against mother to let Harry be 'part time royal'

Prince Harry is told King Charles III is not going to tolerate his cries of a part time royal job.

The Duke of Sussex is told Prince William and His Majesty are not in favour of in and out royalty.

Royal author Tom Quinn explained: "The whole emphasis between King Charles and Prince William is that you cannot go against the late Queen's firm belief that you can't be a part-time royal."

Mr Quinn continued: "You can't hobnob with celebrities in America for six months and then come back here and pick and choose which events you want to be part of.

"I don't think Charles and William will agree to that simply because Elizabeth hated the idea “ he concluded.

