WATCH: Helicopter crash kills 2, injures 4 in Florida's Pompano Beach

This video shows a helicopter spinning out of control before crashing into an apartment building in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Two people were confirmed dead while four others were injured as a result of a medical rescue helicopter crashing into an apartment building on Monday, in Florida's Pompano Beach, authorities reported.



"At approximately 8:46am, emergency personnel responded to a call of an aircraft alert located southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark. The helicopter involved in the crash is a BSO Fire Rescue helicopter," the Broward County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement on social media.

According to Fox News, among the victims of the aviation incident on Monday, one was a paramedic, Captain Terryson Jackson, while the other victim was a woman inside her apartment, as confirmed by two anonymous law enforcement sources.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony wrote on Facebook remembering Jackson as someone who "always provided expert care, compassion and reassurance to those during their most significant time of need."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jackson family during this difficult time," Tony's statement read. "We would like to posthumously promote Captain Terryson Jackson to Battalion Chief."

Fox News further reported that four others were hurt, including two locals who allegedly tried to save the crew from the wrecked helicopter.

According to WSVN, footage from local media showed numerous fire vehicles battling the blaze after the collision.

Additionally, police advised locals to keep away from the area and closed nearby roadways.

Before spinning out of control, the helicopter can be seen leaving a trail of smoke as it passes over rooftops in the video.

Federal Aviation Administration said that according to the manifest, three individuals were in the helicopter, yet it's unclear who all of those people were.