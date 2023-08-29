Is Tom Brady ‘jealous’ of Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper close bond?

Tom Brady surprisingly not bothered after his alleged lover Irina Shayk dropped photos sans a top while vacationing with ex Bradley Cooper in Italy.

An insider told Daily Mail that the former NFL quarterback appreciates the Russian model for maintaining amicable co-parenting bond with her former partner, with whom she shares a daughter.

The source noted that Brady is “not one bit jealous” as Shayk spends time with Cooper and their daughter Lea in Italy where the twosome shared a bold moment when they frolicked topless.

Brady, who also co-parents his two kids with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan, “respects” Shayk and thinks "it is great that she has a co-parenting relationship with Bradley because Tom has his own co-parenting relationships."

So the athlete is “not jealous one bit when Irina hangs out with Bradley and their child,” the insider said, adding, that Brady “actually loves seeing it because Tom is such a family man.”

“He knows what Irina is going through and respects her even more being a mother and dealing with all of that, because it isn't easy,” the source continued. “It is actually attractive to Tom to see how strong of a woman and wonderful mom she is, he respects it.”

The outlet claimed that the lovebirds, who sparked romance rumours after they were spotted getting cosy in a car following sleepover at his Los Angeles home, are “doing great” and have “no drama” when it comes to each of them spending time with their exes.

“[Co-parenting] will never be a cause of concern,” the insider noted. “Tom is eating it all up, loves it, totally cool with it, it is as normal as possible.”