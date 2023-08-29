Bradley Cooper ‘terrified’ Tom Brady will take Irina Shayk ‘away from him’

File Footage

Bradley Cooper has his reservations regarding love life of his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Irina Shayk, who is allegedly dating NFL star Tom Brady.



The A Star Was Born actor is said to be “terrified” of the athlete as he could see that the Brady is a sincere man and capable of being a “devoted husband.”

Hence, Cooper feels Brady would take Shayk “away from him," which he does not want as he still has feelings for the Russian model and a hope that they might reconcile one day.

Cooper and Shayk, who are parents to a daughter Lea, parted ways in 2019 after four-year romance, however, they have amicable relationship and are often seen together on family vacations with their little girl.

And now that Shayk seems to have moved on with Brady, the Silver Linings Playbook star fears the handsome football quarterback might “take her heart away from him forever,” an insider told Daily Mail.

“To say he is not bothered by this would be a lie,” the source added. “He has been on and off and on with Irina and he has so much love for her.”

“She is the mother to his girl and they are his two favorite women in the world. He feels that, for the first time, she met someone in Tom that would take her heart away from him forever.”

The insider went on to add that the Hollywood hunk is “conflicted” because he's “dated other women' since their breakup.

On the other hand, Brady was previously married to Gisele Bündchen for 13 years and continues to co-parent with her their two kids amicably post divorce, which adds to Cooper’s fears.

“Tom is very capable of being a devoted husband and parent and husband,” the insider said. “This is what gets to Bradley.”