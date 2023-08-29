Kylie Jenner not committed to Timothée Chalamet: ‘She is just having fun’

Kylie Jenner is open to see where her romance with the alleged beau Timothée Chalamet is headed, but she is not “serious” with the actor.

The reality TV megastar and the Dune actor are “not committed to each other,” an insider told Us Weekly amid rumours of their breakup.

Further addressing the speculations, the insider noted that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and Chalamet haven’t spent much time together because of their “busy schedules.”

However, they haven’t parted ways as of yet as the duo is not “serious” with each other in the first place and is only dating very “casually.”

“Kylie and Timothée haven’t been spending that much time together recently because they both have very busy schedules,” the source shared.

“But they’re still communicating on a pretty regular basis and have remained friends despite the fact that they don’t hang out that often."

“They run in the same circle of friends, and have a great time when they’re together, but it’s not that serious,” the source continued of the duo who sparked romance back in April.

“Kylie is having fun and although she’s open to seeing where things go, they’re not in a committed relationship. Things are very casual.”

Another insider noted that Jenner and Chalamet, who have been very low-key with their relationship, have grown “much closer as the days go by” amid their private meet-ups.

Even though Jenner and Chalamet are not serious, she has introduced the actor to her famous family and they have approved of their romance.