Jennifer Aniston speaks of her ‘passion’ that can ‘break up relationships’

Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Jennifer Aniston talked about her “passion” that can “break up relationships” while claiming if she hadn’t been an actor, she would have gone for it.

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal, the Friends alum revealed she would love to be an “interior designer” in case she changes her career.

“I love putting homes together and creating spaces,” Aniston told the publication when asked about her passion. “I can walk into a house and see what it needs.”

“And it’s a fun process,” she said before adding the there are some who are not that fond of it, saying, “Some people dread it.”

“It can break up relationships,” Aniston claimed. “I thrive during that process.”

Back in November 2022, Aniston flaunted her sense of home décor while revealing how she revamped her ex-husband Justin Theroux’s home office into a bright, cozy space of her own after their divorce.

She gave Allure reporter Danielle Pergament a tour of her home. “Welcome to the Babe Cave,” The Morning Show star told the journalist while entering a “small cottage that’s about 90 percent windows.”

“This was Justin’s office,” Aniston explained. “You can imagine he likes things black and dark. I lightened it up, stripped it all.”

"I lightened it up, stripped it all," the actor recalled. "He came over and was like, 'What the (expletive) did you do?' I said, 'I brought the light back in, buddy.'"

“I would love to be an interior designer. I love walking into a house that’s being torn apart and finding ways to put it back together,” she added.

Aniston and Theroux got divorced in 2017 just three years after they tied the knot following eight years of romance.

