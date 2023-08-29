Prince Harry makes first appearance as Prince Andrew returns to royal fold

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has made his first public appearance after his uncle Prince Andrew was welcomed by King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton to the royal fold.



According to a report by the news.com.au, Archie and Lilibet father was spotted in a candid display near his home in Montecito.

Prince Harry was pictured breaking sweat as the duke left a gym in Santa Barbara over the weekend.

Meghan Markle’s husband was sporting a black T-shirt, shorts and a California cap for the workout session.

Prince Harry’s appearance came after his uncle Prince Andrew was spotted with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton after King Charles offered him an olive branch.

He was pictured alongside William and Kate as he joined senior members of the Royal Family in Scotland.

