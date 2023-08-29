 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry makes first appearance as Prince Andrew returns to royal fold

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Prince Harry makes first appearance as Prince Andrew returns to royal fold
Prince Harry makes first appearance as Prince Andrew returns to royal fold

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has made his first public appearance after his uncle Prince Andrew was welcomed by King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton to the royal fold.

According to a report by the news.com.au, Archie and Lilibet father was spotted in a candid display near his home in Montecito.

Prince Harry was pictured breaking sweat as the duke left a gym in Santa Barbara over the weekend.

Meghan Markle’s husband was sporting a black T-shirt, shorts and a California cap for the workout session.

Prince Harry’s appearance came after his uncle Prince Andrew was spotted with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton after King Charles offered him an olive branch.

He was pictured alongside William and Kate as he joined senior members of the Royal Family in Scotland.

Prince Harry will arrive in UK without Meghan Markle on September 7

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry refuses to meet King Charles for ‘peace talks’ due to Meghan Markle? video

Prince Harry refuses to meet King Charles for ‘peace talks’ due to Meghan Markle?
Zendaya wants to leave comfort zone behind amid career boom

Zendaya wants to leave comfort zone behind amid career boom
Jennifer Aniston speaks of her ‘passion’ that can ‘break up relationships’

Jennifer Aniston speaks of her ‘passion’ that can ‘break up relationships’
Meghan Markle sees Royal Family as a ‘bombsite’

Meghan Markle sees Royal Family as a ‘bombsite’
Kylie Jenner not committed to Timothée Chalamet: ‘She is just having fun’

Kylie Jenner not committed to Timothée Chalamet: ‘She is just having fun’
Bradley Cooper ‘terrified’ Tom Brady will take Irina Shayk ‘away from him’ video

Bradley Cooper ‘terrified’ Tom Brady will take Irina Shayk ‘away from him’
King Charles strong feelings about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry laid bare video

King Charles strong feelings about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry laid bare
Is Tom Brady ‘jealous’ of Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper close bond?

Is Tom Brady ‘jealous’ of Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper close bond?
Kate Middleton finds a way for King Charles, Prince William and Harry’s reconciliation

Kate Middleton finds a way for King Charles, Prince William and Harry’s reconciliation
Ariana Grande ex Dalton Gomez learning to move on post split: Source

Ariana Grande ex Dalton Gomez learning to move on post split: Source

Sinéad O'Connor family releases new statement one month after her tragic death video

Sinéad O'Connor family releases new statement one month after her tragic death

Justin Bieber's eccentric wardrobe choice turns heads in Soho outing with stunning wife

Justin Bieber's eccentric wardrobe choice turns heads in Soho outing with stunning wife