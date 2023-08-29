Fans react as King Charles welcomes Prince Andrew to royal fold

Royal fans have expressed their views over return of Prince Andrew to royal fold ahead of late Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary.



According to a report by Page Six, Prince Andrew is being welcomed back into the royal fold despite his association with late Jeffrey Epstein.

The publication reported, “King Charles welcomes back disgraced brother Prince Andrew as ‘part of the family.’”

Reacting to it, one fan commented, “Andrew is a part of the family, not the firm. I’m not surprised he’s there as likely they are together for QEII anniversary. Not condoning Andrew’s past but I do think QE would be pleased and more at peace with Charles and Andrew getting along.”

Another said, “Andrew has always been a member of the family, but he's no longer a member of The Firm. That's a huge distinction.”

“Charles embraces him as his BROTHER. Not as a working royal and employee,” said the third.

The fourth said, “Good for King Charles. Now he needs to stop trying to move Andrew out of his home.”

Prince Andrew was photographed with Prince William and Kate Middleton as they arrived for Sunday service in Balmoral.