Cardi B teases upcoming solo single and sophomore album release

Cardi B enthusiasts won't be left waiting for an extended period for her upcoming album, as she shared in an exclusive feature for Vogue México y Latinoamérica. In the interview, the 30-year-old rapper disclosed that her imminent single will mark the much-anticipated debut from her second album.

Declaring her intention, she remarked, “I'm not going to release any more collaborations. I'm going to release my next solo single. Right now, I'm working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it's definitely coming up.”

Cardi proceeded to elucidate that inquiries about her follow-up to the Grammy-winning debut studio album "Invasion of Privacy," released in 2018, have been ceaseless ever since she dropped the single "WAP" in conjunction with Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

She shared, “Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now, they did when I released ‘WAP’ [with Megan Thee Stallion] and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I'm not going to wait long after all these singles.”

With an air of excitement, she tantalizingly hinted, "So stay tuned because it's coming out very soon."

In the interim between her 2021 individual hit "Up" and her debut in 2018, Cardi has remained busy with an array of collaborative ventures. Most recently, she collaborated with her spouse Offset for their fresh track "Jealousy," which directly addressed ongoing speculations about their on-and-off relationship circulating on social media.

This joint effort between the couple emerged approximately a month after the prominent "I Like It" artist and the 31-year-old member of Migos, Offset, engaged in a public dispute over allegations of infidelity.